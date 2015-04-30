Lil B Accuses Hotel Staff Of Stealing $10K From His Room [PHOTOS]

Lil B is accusing the staff at the Red Lion hotel in Oakland, Calif. of lifting $10K from his hotel room.

The Based God shared his grievance on Instagram in a post that’s since been removed. He then went to Twitter, alerting his nearly 1.1 million followers of the alleged thievery.

“So people that work hotels are stealing from rooms now??,” he wrote. “Not cool Oakland ca and shame on the manager and staff who wronged Lil B.”

Soon after, the rapper took the beef right to Red Lion’s digital front door (on Twitter), saying he filed a two police reports regarding the incident. The hotel quickly responded by forwarding him to Guest Relations to get things rectified, but not before his fans swarmed the business’ mentions like locusts.

If the allegations are true, have the hotel staff not seen what happens when you do wrong by The Based God?

Peep Lil B’s tweets above and on the following pages.

