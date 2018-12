Fabolous is rapping like it’s 1998, and Internet commentary says that fans are here for it. Continuing his Friday Night Freestyles series, the rap veteran returns with bars on Jay Z’s “Do It Again.”

The Brooklyn rapper adopts Jigga’s flow as he drop gems, while giving the blueprint for how a Friday night should go.

Hear Loso’s “Do It Again” freestyle below. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: Instagram