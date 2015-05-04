Lauryn Hill Released A Special Message For Nigeria [VIDEO]

Lauryn Hill posted a video expressing her deepest apologies to fans after travel complications prevented her from appearing at the May Day Live Concert in Lagos, Nigeria on May 1.

Hill says that she and her team waited in an airport for seven hours, and that the promoter wasn’t able to secure proper travel arrangements.

Ms. Hill also wrote this message on her Tumblr:

“Hello Lagos, Nigeria! We are disappointed to report that we will not be performing at tonight’s concert. From our end, we did everything we were supposed to do, including waiting at the airport for many hours, ready to fly out and share the evening with you. Unfortunately, after much effort, the promoter was not able to get all of our travel arrangements taken care of. This prevented us from being able to fly into Nigeria in time to make the concert. We were all very excited to come, and very disappointed that we couldn’t make this one. HOWEVER, we are working to reschedule our appearance ASAP. From what we’ve been told, the promoter intends to honor all tickets sold. Our best to and for Lagos. Love and Blessings! Ms. Lauryn Hill and the MLH band and Production Team”

See Hill speak and perform “Doo Wop (That Thing)” with the assistance of background singers (including her seven-year-old daughter, Sarah Marley) in the clip below.

—

Photo: YouTube