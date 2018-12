Lil Wayne drops a proper video for “Selsun Blue” off of his Sorry 4 The Wait 2 mixtape.

While actually spittin’ over Troy Ave’s “All About The Money,” Weezy makes sure we see that he’s a skateboarder for real.

The Free Weezy Album is due out sometime this year. As for Tha Carter V, good luck with that.

—

Photo: YouTube