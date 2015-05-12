Emilia Clarke Says Jay Z Bought Beyoncé a Game of Thrones Dragon Egg

We’re they’re not buying extravagant real estate or attending lavish wedding ceremonies, Jay Z and Beyonce have a regular home life just like any other civil couple. One of their favorite pasttimes reportedly is indulging in HBO’s monster hit, Game of Thrones and they obviously have the bank to scoop up any memoriabilia that they chose.

While being interviewed for her cover shoot of the June/July issue of Harper’s Bazaar, Emilia Clarke who plays the fearless Daenerys Targaryen a.k.a. Khalessi a.k.a. the “Mother of Dragons”, recalled one her character’s precious dragon eggs being sold to an distinguished buyer.

“Apparently Jay Z bought one for Beyoncé, or something,” she laughs, detailing how she actually tried to steal one for her own personal collection. “I don’t know.” No eggs reside in the Clarke residence because “they are really, really, really expensive and they are really f*cking heavy and serious works of art.” Like Fabergé? “Eggs-actly! Eggs-cellent!”