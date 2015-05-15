Bill Cosby Finally Answers Rape Allegations With Nonsensical Rambling [VIDEO]

In an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, Bill Cosby finally addressed the multiple rape allegations that have been leveled against him. However, the actor and comedian’s answer amounted to blabbering and gibberish about anything but the question at hand.

Noted and award winning reporter Linsey Davis diplomatically asked him about the various allegations that he drugged and raped women (“If a young person comes up to you and says my mom says you’ve done some bad things, how will you answer them?”). Cosby’s answer was an exercise in struggle.

“I am prepared to tell this young person the truth about life,” said Cosby, and it got weirder from there.

He added, “I’m not sure that they will come like that. I think many of them say, ‘Well, you’re a hypocrite. You say one thing, you say the other.’ My point is, Okay listen to me carefully. I’m telling you where the road is out. I’m telling you where you’re driving you’re going to go into water and it looks like it might only be three inches deep, but you and your car are going to go down. You want to go here or you want to be concerned about who’s giving the message?”

Say what now? The written word doesn’t even do his answer justice. Watch below, tell us what you think in the comments.

Photo: ABC News screen cap