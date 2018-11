Ghostface Killah and producer Adrian Younge have a habit of creating dope music together. Add Raekwon and RZA to the mix and we get the blistering “Return of the Savage.”

Twelve Reasons to Die II is dropping in July, but this is the first dart from the project. It will also appear on Younge’s Linear Labs: Los Angeles compilation.

More of this, please.

—

Photo: WENN.com