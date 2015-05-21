Diddy On The Black Community: “We’re Committing Self-Genocide!”

For all that Black Lives Matter has done to protest police brutality and racial profiling, the Black community could collectively do more to stop self-genocide, says Diddy. He vented on self-accountability in an Instagram rant Sunday (May 17), with an idea to help restore the community to greatness.

“For the last couple of months we have experienced a lot of injustice and wrongdoings to a community. But there is a flip side,” Diddy wrote. “Yes #BLACKLIVESMATTER ! But no one will respect us if we as a people don’t have any respect for our own black lives. We are committing genocide on ourselves. We are always looking for scapegoats . We as a people hurt ourselves more than anyone has ever hurt us. That makes no sense. “

Further, Diddy writes that Black people need to take more accountability (he included himself in this list), work together to “stop the madness,” and “realize that we are KINGS and QUEENS AND Must love ourselves and each other.”

His frustration was most likely fueled by the murder of Coke Boys rapper Chinx, who was gunned down in Queens the day before the post.

Click below for the entire post.

—

Photo: WENN

1 2Next page »