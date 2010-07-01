Games Talks Reuniting With G-Unit

“We don’t gotta break no peanut butter and jelly sandwiches in half and do the Shyte. Come to an agreement as men, get the Shyte done like men.”

Now that The Diplomats have put their differences to the side and come back together, Game is starting to ponder making his way back to G-Unit.

An interview with StreetzOnFire revealed that the Compton rapper was willing to leave the past alone and start making money again. Putting pride aside, he believes the sacrifice will be the means to a greater outcome.

“He got an ego. I got an ego. Ain’t nobody apologizing,” Game explained. “Ain’t nobody saying that they was wrong, but you ain’t gotta do that to make amends. You just gotta get together, do the Isht, and you can do it for the sake of money.”

With a new year, Game thinks that the time is now to let old beef go and just move on.

“It’s a new day and it’s really time to get money you know what I’m saying…So all I’m saying is why not get out here wing it like Voltron and Isht. Bring it back full circle and make some mother fuckin’ money. So what I was saying was I wasn’t opposed to it.”

So does anybody really believe the rapper or are words from Game taken with a grain of salt? What’s a better question is, would he be trying to end the beef if his career was at a higher point?