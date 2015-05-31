Watch Kanye West Speak To Graduating Fashion Students [VIDEO]

On Friday night (May 29), Kanye West spoke to graduation students at Los Angeles Trade Technical College at their fashion show.

Dr. Yeezy, as usual, was unfiltered with his advice.

“It’s a tough world out there, you’re going to prepare yourself for politics, bad bosses, hating employees,” said West. “Even for me as a successful musician, in order to make the transition it was really all but impossible. People always try to box you into what they know you best for.”

It was at LA Trade Tech where West performed community service.

Peep the full spiel below.

Photo: YouTube