50 Cent Strips Down To Promote FRIGO Underwear [Photos]

50 Cent‘s latest venture is promoting underwear brand Frigo. Channeling his inner Mark Wahlberg, Ferrari stripped down to his undies in a new ad campaign.
Last year, Fif revealed that the deal was worth $78 million on the ‘Gram. Part of that agreement clearly includes using the #FRIGO hashtag on all his social media posts.
Also, Timbaland is an investor. According to TMZ, the exclusive high-end drawers cost $100 a pop.
Peep the flicks below and on the following pages.
Photo: Instagram/FRIGO
