Mad Rapper: Kid Cudi Disses Angie Martinez, She Calls Him A Clown

Kid Cudi reacted to an Angie Martinez interview. But what’s really puzzling here is that it’s a six year old sit down that led him to refer to the OG radio host as “clueless” on Twitter.

Look at these two fucks tryna play me back in the day. This was 2009. Angie Martinez and DJ Enuff. Fuckin clueless. http://t.co/mpezrIgkmT — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 6, 2015

The Ohio rapper took to Twitter to remind everyone about the interview when Martinez was with Hot 97 and questioned him about his skinny jean wearing swag.

“Look at these two f*cks tryna play me back in the day. This was 2009. Angie Martinez and DJ Enuff. F*ckin clueless,” he tweeted.

What took Cudder six years to react? We’re not sure, but the vet Martinez was not here for these games.

“soooo, u got an entourage cameo and u feelin yourself??! lol u were in my house… and i was tryna show u love. clown. smh @KidCudi,” she said in a since deleted post.

Cudi had one more retort (0n the next page), but we still need answers.

