Ariana Grande Doesn’t Want To Be Known As “Big Sean’s Ex”

Big Sean and Ariana Grande have long exited Splitsville HWY but the “Break Free” singer is claiming she still has her hangups over how she is labeled in the media.

In a recent interview with The Sun, aggressively defended her newfound single status, denying rumors that she is currently involved with One Direction guitarist Niall Horan and slammed the notion of being referred to as the girl who got that born and raised “D.”

“A girl can be friends with something with a d**k and not hop on it. We live in a horrendously one-track-minded world,” she reportedly bellowed. “Oh God forbid! They must be getting married. I hate everyone. I’m tired of needing to be linked to a guy. I’m not Big Sean’s ex, I’m not Niall’s possible girl. I’m Ariana Grande. If that’s not enough, then don’t talk to me! I’m on this feminist rampage at the moment. I’m me. I’m Ariana. Peace out.”

While the 21-year-old singer does have a valid point, her passionate statements also fall in line with the diva-like behavior she’s constantly denying she possesses. And just in case folks didn’t get the memo, she took to her Twitter for a self-described “feminist rant” where she explicitly outlined the double standards for men and women in relationships; casual or serious.

Photo: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

