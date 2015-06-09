CLOSE
The Game Turns Himself In To Police, Instagrams It [PHOTO]

Compton rapper the Game turned himself in to Los Angeles police on Monday (June 8) as he stands accused of punching an off-duty officer during a basketball game. 

Born Jayceon Terrell Taylor, he was charged with making criminal threats, which is a felony, and was released after posting $50,000 bail.

It was on March 29 that the Game 2-pieced, and some say sucker punched, the man who he was unaware was a cop. The Game is maintaining that it was self-defense.

View this post on Instagram

Waiting on my uber 🚗🏃🏾….🚓lol #WinnersCircle

A post shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on

The Game

