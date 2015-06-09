Iggy Azalea Cancels Pride Show After Accusations Of Homophobia

Iggy Azalea was scheduled to perform at the Pittsburgh Pride festival this Saturday (June 13). However, she has cancelled the gig after LGBT leaders protested her appearance with accusations of homophobia.

Azeala took to Twitter to reveal that she was out, no pun intended. She also took ownership of the past words and tweets that got her in hot water, pinning them on immaturity.

“Unfortunately in the past as a young person, I used words I should not have,” reads part of her statement. “The last thing I want is for something so carelessly said to be interpreted as reflective of my character.”

Last week, Azalea announced the canceled her oft-delayed Great Escape Tour because she says she needed a “mental break.”

A message to Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/Jm6ZyX0Xyc — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) June 9, 2015

Photo: WENN.com