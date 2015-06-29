CLOSE
Home > Beyonce

10 Beyonce Announcements That Makes The Vegan Jig Look Like A Joke

Leave a comment

The Beyhive was a little pissed at their leader, Beyonce, after she made an announcement on Good Morning America that just wasn’t what anyone expected. Some fans were mad at GMA, but many were mad at Queen Bey for making them get up extra early just to hear about her vegan diet.

Fans were thrown off because usually when Beyonce drops news, it’s something you actually care about. Hit the flip to see 10 big Beyonce announcements that made this vegan one look like a joke.

Beyonce

photo: WENN

Photo: WENN.com

Beyoncé , jay-z

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close