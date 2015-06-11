CLOSE
Chris Brown Photoshops Himself With Tupac & Suge Knight, Black Twitter Says Nope!

If you’re still not sold on Chris Brown’s self-reflection methods to do better, brace yourself. The R&B superstar recently did his public reputation no favors when he uploaded a photoshopped picture of him in the backseat of the car Tupac Shakur and Suge Knight were riding in when it got shot up on September 7, 1996 in Las Vegas.

The picture has since been deleted but not before the denizens of Black Twitter weighed in on the subject. It’s likely Breezy came across it and deemed it cool enough to share but every artist should know that Pac comparisons should be approached as if you’re walking on thin ice.

Photos: SIPA/WENN.com, Instagram/Chris Brown

