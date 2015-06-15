Karrueche To Chris Brown: “Man The F*ck Up” [Photos]

Karrueche Tran has had enough of Chris Brown. The R&B crooner’s former flame took to Instagram to respond to Breezy’s shade after he wasn’t too happy about her appearance on Access Hollywood.

Last week, Brown told On Air With Ryan Seacrest that he still had hopes of reconciling with Karrueche.

However, she told Access Hollywood getting back with him is unlikely. “I don’t know if a friendship will necessarily work. But I definitely want to keep on good terms and be cordial and positive. No drama,” she said.

Of course, Brown reacted, hitting up the Shaderoom to air out Karrueche. “If there is now more relationship then u shouldn’t be doing f*cking interviews…” he wrote via Instagram. He also added, “I wish you nothing but the best.”

But Karrueche would have the last word, dropping some ether in her own Instagram post.

“Don’t be mad at me because our relationship is over due to your lack of loyalty. You know what’s weak?? You forcing yourself into my car.. my broken window.. blowing up my phone.. trying to shower me w gifts.. Man the f*ck up and change the bs in your life like I’ve told you several times.

Well damn. Wait, he broke her window?

Check out Karrueche’s full clap back below, peep the Access Hollywood interview on the flip.

