Chris Brown: “I Got More Problems Than The President” [VIDEO]

Chris Brown has baby mama drama, and his ex is curving him. Somehow, the R&B crooner equates his struggle with that of President Obama, ya know, the “leader of the free world.”

Reports TMZ:

A ticket to a Chris Brown concert buys you some serious life lessons from Breezy himself, who stopped his El Paso show to vent about baby mama drama.

“Girls – they don’t get your money, “ Breezy told the fellas in the crowd, “Get your money but be smart, man. Everybody be smart.”

Translation: keep it in your pants if you don’t want to dish out child support checks.

Brown’s been at odds with his baby mama Nia Guzman over child support for their one-year-old daughter Royalty. She allegedly wanted $15k a month … six times more than the previous monthly check.