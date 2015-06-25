Win Tix To See Joey Bada$$, Smoke DZA, Phony Ppl & More At 1st Annual Steez Day Fest

Less than two weeks from now, the 1st annual Steez Day Festival featuring sets by Joey Bada$$ & Pro Era, Flatbush Zombies, The Underachievers, Smoke DZA, Phony Ppl and more will be hosted at New York’s Central Park.

Hip-Hop Wired is giving away two (2) tickets to one (1) lucky reader.

How to win:

Follow HipHopWired on Twitter and answer the following question with the #HHWSteez hashtag…

Joey Bada$$ sold how many copies of his debut album, B4.DA.$$, in the first week?

See more details in the flyer, below. Good luck!

—

Photo: Instagram