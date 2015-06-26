CLOSE
Home > Chris Brown

Chris Brown Announces New Album

Leave a comment

Chris Brown will be dropping a new album in the fall. The R&B crooner dropped a new single called “Liquor” that will appear on the project, his seventh LP. 

Reports Billboard:

A rep for Brown tells Billboard that his new song “Liquor” will be featured on the yet-to-be-titled upcoming album, the follow-up to 2014’s X. 

On “Liquor,” the singer-songwriter confesses what he has in store for his lover after a few sips. “There’s something in this liquor/ Air is getting thicker/ All I want is you,” he croons woozily. “All I want to do is drink and f*ck.”

Listen to “Liquor” below.

Photo: WENN.com

 

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close