Big Sean just rocked the 2015 BET Awards and he doesn’t let his foot off the gas by dropping a new video for “Play No Games.” For the visual, the Detroit rapper flips scenes from beloved sitcom Martin.

With cameos from Martin Lawrence and Bruh Man this video is a win on multiple levels. Surely the real Tommy was available, though?

Watch the Mike Carson-directed video for “Play No Games,” off Dark Sky Paradise, below.

Photo: Vevo