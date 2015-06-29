Chris Brown Wrecks Grown Man’s Ankles During Celebrity Basketball Game

In the celebrity hooping circuit, it’s well known that Chris Brown has a solid game and an above average handle. One defender clearly didn’t get the memo and it led to Breezy crossing him over into oblivion during the Sprite Celebrity Basketball Game over BET Awards weekend.

In a clip on Vine, Brown is being defended at the top of the key and rapper The Game (another solid celebrity hooper) comes up to help. Unfortunately, he only facilitated the other guy in getting his ankles shredded, though.

Son’s pride is still somewhere on that court.

[h/t BSO]

—

Photo: Vine