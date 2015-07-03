Swizz Beatz Brings Chris Brown & Lil Wayne To Haiti For Free Concert [Photos]

The people of Haiti recently were blessed with an American Hip-Hop treat after Swizz Beatz assembled the forgotten “Transform Ya” trio of himself, Chris Brown and Lil Wayne for a free concert witnessed in front of more than 100,000 appreciative fans.

The event took place on June 26 at the historical Champs De Mars Parc in downtown Port-au-Prince, and was organized by Swizz Beatz and Haitian music production company Big O Productions.

“Putting together this concert was important to me because I wanted to provide the Haitian people a platform of hope and unity through music,” explains Big O Productions CEO Olivier Martelly. “With this concert, we were able to do just that, the crowd connected with the artists and we were able to experience all those emotions as they watched the performances.”

Up-and-coming Haitian superstars Barikad Crew, T-Micky and DJ Tonymix also performed and former Game of War thirst trap Kate Upton, Haitian-American boxer Andre Berto and Def Jam records exec Bu Thiam were also in attendance.

Flip through the gallery to see how Haiti is receptive to some great performances.

Photos: Big O Productions

