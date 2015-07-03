Diddy Will Not Be Charged With Felony For Assaulting Football Coach

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ lawyer game has always been proper. The Bad Boy mogul will not be charged with a felony for allegedly trying to beat down one of his son Justin’s football coaches.

Reports TMZ:

We’ve learned the case will be referred to the L.A. City Attorney, which could file misdemeanor charges against the mogul.

TMZ broke the story, Diddy was arrested last month after getting into a fight with his son’s UCLA football strength and conditioning coach. UCLA cops arrested him for felony aggravated assault and making terrorist threats.

The D.A. disposed of the case in a day, meaning it was a weak felony charge. Now the City Attorney must decide if it warrants prosecution for a lesser offense, most likely misdemeanor assault.

The City Attorney could make a decision next week.