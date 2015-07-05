Angry Fans Destroy Club After Boosie No-Show [Photos]

Boosie Badazz recently told Hip-Hop Wired that the authorities usually go out of their way to try and keep rappers way down in the hole.

This was evidenced over the holiday weekend with his parole officer allegedly blocked his shine and prevented him from touching down to cause hell at a Macon, Georgia club.

Once fans realized their rapping hero wasn’t coming, they went all Mötley Crüe on the place.

Reports Macon.com:

Lil Boosie was scheduled to perform at Whiskey River nightclub on Pio Nono Avenue but he didn’t show, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The tickets were sold by MBP Promotions, a Tennessee company, up until the time of the performance, according to the release. When patrons were told Lil Boosie was not going to perform, they demanded their money back and were denied, the release stated. At that point, people became upset and started throwing items and turning over tables. A photo of the scene posted on Face­book showed a large area with chairs turned over and trash scattered about. The poster said the line to get in for the concert “was a mile long.” Paramedics treated and released three people at the scene who suffered minor injuries. In a video posted on Facebook, Lil Boosie blamed his parole officer. “My PO just tripped out on me, saying I can’t do clubs, and saying Whiskey River is a known club,” he said in the video made as he was riding in a vehicle. “So I’m going to need all my fans to reach out to the Louisiana Parole Board and charge ‘em, charge the parole board to let me travel to do my clubs because that’s how I feed my family. … I’m sorry I can’t make it to Macon. We are going to redo this in Macon somewhere else.”

While the damages sucks for the club, the Boosie no-show should have been automatic grounds for patron refunds and they risked this craziness from giving the people unfair news. Especially when alcohol is involved.

Ironically (or not?) this is second incident in a week where a Macon building was the scene of mass destruction. On June 29, a group of reportedly 50 teens stormed a Walmart for the sole reason of wreaking havoc.

Whiskey River Club in Macon was damaged last night after rapper Lil' Boosie didn't show up & refunds were not given. pic.twitter.com/8Sv5hjQwZf — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) July 4, 2015

