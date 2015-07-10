Drake Becomes Oprah, Obama, LeBron James & More In “Energy” Video

Rappers have been stepping up their music video game lately and Drake is following suit. In the rapper’s new video for “Energy,” special effects and make up turn him into LeBron James, Barack Obama, Oprah and more.

The visual for the If You’re Reading This Is It’s Too Late cut gets its exclusive premiere on Apple Music, because the music streaming wars are getting real.

The Barack Obama look is freaky as hell. Also worth noting, Drake announced his radio show, “OVOSOUND Radio,” will air tomorrow (July 11) at 3PM PST on Beats 1.

