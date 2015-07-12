Ride Or Die: Bill Cosby’s Wife Says Accusers Consented To Drugs & Sex

No disrespect, but someone forward Camille Cosby a stadium full of seats, stat. Bill Cosby’s wife (and clearly his “ride or die”) believes that all those women who accused him of drugging and raping them were actually consenting adults.

Reports the New York Post:

“Camille still doesn’t believe that Bill provided drugs and had sex with women without their consent,” said a source employed by the Cosby family. “She’s well aware of his cheating, but she doesn’t believe that her husband is a rapist.”

Mrs. Cosby is “a proud, dignified but stubborn woman. You can say that she’s standing by her husband, but really, the more people stand against him, the more she perceives it as an affront to her and all that she’s done to make him a star,” said another source who’s done business with the ­Cosbys and remains close to them.

Camille Cosby, 71, who is also her 78-year-old husband’s business manager, demanded last week at a crisis meeting with advisers that their lawyers and p.r. specialists “get back out in front of this,” the business source said.

“I created him, I knew what I was getting and we’ll fix this,” she told the gathering at a meeting at the couple’s Shelburne Falls, Mass., home Tuesday night.

“They are making him out to be such a bad guy, a monster,” Camille said, according to the source.