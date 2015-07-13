SCAD & André 3000 Join Forces For i feel ya Art Exhibit

André “André 3000” Benjamin hasn’t been in the public eye lately, but fans of the legendary Outkast rapper will be able to experience him in a new light. Three Stacks has joined forces with the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) and the SCAD Museum of Art to present the i feel ya: SCAD + André 3000 Benjamin art exhibit.

The exhibit will feature the jumpsuits Benjamin wore during last year’s Outkast reunion tour, which were emblazoned with messages about the current state of affairs and other pointed thoughts. Along with filmmaker Greg Brunkalla, and painter Jimmy O’Neal, the collaborators first unveiled the exhibit last year at Mana in Miami during Art Basel.

This coming Friday the exhibit, which features the film Trumpets, will make its debut at the SCAD Museum of Art. A press release from the organizers of the event explains the exhibit in far greater detail.

From the press release:

More than a casual affirmation, i feel ya is an invitation to think critically and consider rhetorical expression. Phrases printed on custom jumpsuits designed by André Benjamin initiate a powerful exchange, reflected in Jimmy O’Neal’s large-scale abstract paintings alongside an experimental film directed by Greg Brunkalla. Shown together here in a dynamic display, Benjamin’s 47 jumpsuits were originally created for the 2014 worldwide tour celebrating 20 years of Outkast’s music history. Revealing a sampling of Benjamin’s musings and observations—a response to today’s content-heavy digital landscape, which provides an unrelenting flood of images and opinions—i feel ya engages viewers as vital participants in a socially dynamic conversation. Another central feature of i feel ya is a commissioned film, Trumpets, conceived and directed by SCAD alumnus Greg Brunkalla and produced at SCAD’s Savannah Film Studios, a 22,000-squarefoot, state-of-the-art facility. The film uses the thoughts and expressions on the jumpsuits as a creative point of departure to build a broader conversation about language and context. Two projectors cast words and phrases onto a single surface without syncing to the film itself—a spontaneous effect that creates a wholly unique experience for each audience and screening.

The i feel ya exhibit runs from July 18-Sept. 13. To learn more, follow this link.

Photo: SCAD