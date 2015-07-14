Ciara Reacts To Future’s Breakup Truth, Questions His Parenting [Photos]

Future recently commented candidly on his breakup with onetime fiancee Ciara. The R&B songstress has reacted in kind by questioning his parenting abilities.

Yesterday, the “F*ck Up Some Commas” rapper appeared on Huff Post Live and was asked about his relationship with the singer. He hesitated at first but eventually shared the reason their engagement was scrapped and why they went their separate way, asserting it had “nothing to do with cheating.”

“When you’re a man, you want to make decisions for your family, and sometimes the lady doesn’t see what you see… I called [the engagement] off way before any cheating rumors came out,” Future told Marc Lamont Hill. “The engagement was already off.”

Future was very civil in his delivery, but nevertheless, Ciara took to Twitter to deliver some vitriol (along with some suspect grammar…no shots, blame the heat of the moment?).

“Some Person Is So Dishonest and Ignorant That They Don’t Deserve A Response,” she tweeted. But isn’t that a response…

Peep the interview that set Ciara off below, and the rest of her commentary on the flip. Do you think she’s being petty or nah? Let us know in the comments.

Oh yeah, Future’s new album/mixtape, Dirty Sprite 2, is out July 17.

—

Photo: Huff Post

1 2Next page »