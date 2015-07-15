Trouble In The Clique: Chris Brown’s Mom Thinks Home Invasion Was An Inside Job

Chris Brown’s circle of friends might not be so trustworthy after all. His mom, Joyce Hawkins, thinks he needs to drop the clique because they might have had something to do with him getting robbed.

Reports TMZ:

Sources close to Chris tell us his mom, Joyce Hawkins, has been warning him for years about people she calls “no good-a** friends” — grown men who make their living as professional hangers-on to Chris. We’re told the “friends” issue is part of the reason Chris and his mother have been beefing for years. Hours after the home invasion … Joyce tweeted, “Watch who you standing beside.” Our sources say Joyce thinks Chris’ buddies keep putting him in bad situations — kind of a stereotypical Mom thing to say … but maybe appropriate in this situation.

As we all know and have seen countless times, Breezy does whatever he wants. And if that means having an allegedly shady circle, then so be it.

