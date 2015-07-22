Toronto Politician Norm Kelly Issues No Fly Zone For Meek Mill

As Meek Mill continues to stomp atop of rap’s mountain, fueled by his Drake slander, a few of Drizzy’s supporters are swooping in to defend the embattled Canuck.

Straight outta city hall comes Norm Kelly, a Toronto city Councillor for Ward 40, is blocking the MMG rapper from the 6 as he took a political stance early this morning.

You're no longer welcome in Toronto, @MeekMill. — Norm Kelly (@norm) July 22, 2015

According to his official website, Norm Kelly “helps lead” the 6th largest government in Canada and the 4th largest city in North America and serves as the Councillor for Ward 40 (Scarborough-Agincourt).

He also boasts how Toronto has welcomed people from all over the world over the past 200 years. Unless, of course, you diss their biggest star.

H/T: Complex

—

Photo: Instagram/Meek Mill