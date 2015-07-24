Chris Brown Leaves The Philippines After 3 Day Delay

After a three day delay, Chris Brown has finally left the Philippines. The R&B crooner was finally able to leave the country on Friday (July 24) after performing in Manila on Tuesday.

Reports the Associated Press:

Late Friday afternoon, Brown was able to obtain the certificate permitting him to leave, Immigration Bureau spokeswoman Elaine Tan said. He visited the bureau’s extension office, not the downtown Manila office staked out by dozens of journalists, to get the clearance.

At the airport, Brown and others were seen walking to the private plane. Before he boarded, he invited Filipinos to join him in a party in Macau.

“Manila, it was fun. I love y’all, man. If you can come to Macau, party tonight! Turn up,” he said in a video posted on Instagram.

But once the group boarded, a three-hour wait followed and the plane wasn’t permitted to go to Macau because of a flight plan discrepancy.

The plane left at 9:04 p.m. local time en route to Hong Kong, civil aviation authority spokesman Eric Apolonio said. He explained that Brown’s original approved flight plan had Hong Kong as its destination and wasn’t revised for unclear reasons.

During the delay, Brown missed a concert in Hong Kong that has not yet been rescheduled.

In a later Instagram video, Brown called Macau “popping” in apparent celebration of his arrival.