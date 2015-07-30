LeBron James’ Nike LeBron 13 Will Cost $220 [Photos]

The price of being like LeBron James is coming with a heftier price tag. Reportedly, King James’ new signature shoe, the Nike LeBron 13, will retail for $220 when it drops later this year.

The new LeBron 13 will be priced at $220 when it releases for the first time on October 10, 2015. Two hundred and twenty dollars. The berry-based energy colorway spotted on King James during workouts with high schoolers at a recent Nike camp last month is slated to be the first version to drop, with a more straightforward red-based edition releasing on October 24th that we’ll be sure to see him wear on court to kick off his second season back in Cleveland.

Keep in mind that Nike wouldn’t charge that much unless consumers were willing to pay that premium price.

