Eminem & Shady Records Release Southpaw Merchandise To Benefit Detroit Boxing Charity [Photos]

Southpaw was an immediate hit at the box office thanks in part to the promotional efforts made by Eminem and his Shady Records soundtrack to the film. But the crew is going the extra distance–eight miles to be exact–to benefit the Downtown Boxing Gym charity organization from proceeds for custom-made Southpaw merchandise.

Complex has revealed that Shady has teamed up with Title Boxing and the Marshall Mathers Foundation for a collection directed inspired from the film, including t-shirts with Jake Gyllenhaal’s character Billy Hope’s name and references to Eminem’s track with Gwen Stefani, “Kings Never Die.”

In addition to the merchandise, the groups are holding an online fundraiser for a chance for to win one of 10 signed boxing gloves by Eminem himself. The grand-prize winner will also receive a handwritten letter from the megastar rapper. The contest will go live at ShadyRecords.com next week.

The Southpaw gear is available via the official movie’s website.

Check out the photo shoot below that features actual graduates from Detroit’s Downtown Boxing Gym.

—

Photos: WENN, Jeremy Deputat/Shady Records

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2 3 4 5Next page »