Lil Wayne Tour Bus Shooter Snitches, Points Finger At Birdman

The ongoing Hollywood divorce of Lil Wayne and Birdman has so far featured pettiness and gunfire. As for the latter, the man who shot at Weezy’s tour bus is singing like a canary—see what we did there?—and is saying Baby is at least partially to blame.

Reports TMZ:

Jimmy Winfrey claims in new court docs he shouldn’t be singled out for the crime, when “[Birdman’s] financial dispute with [Lil Wayne] is what ultimately led to the shooting.” So, Winfrey argues, “[Birdman] should be held liable as a party to the crime.” He’s not specifically saying Birdman ordered the hit, but essentially that’s what he’s saying.

You couldn’t make this stuff up if you tried.

Photo: Cobb County PD