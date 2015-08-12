Meek Mill: “I’m Not Entertaining No Rap/Real Beef Over Drake”

Is the #MeekvsDrake tofu beef officially over? Meek Mill reportedly took his “Wanna Know” diss off his Soundcloud page and posted (and subsequently) deleted a comment saying as much.

DJ Akademiks posted a screen cap of the message. It partly reads, “I don’t feel like I gotta try to prove myself to the people and end up in a real situation over this fake rap sh*t!”

No doubt the Philly rapper is alluding to AR-Ab’s entry into this situation. But wasn’t it Meek who sta… never mind.

If this beef is truly over, at least we got some hilarious memes out of it. Also, Drake needs to keep that alleged third diss track tucked away in a vault; anything else will be petty overkill at this point.

What Meek Mill has to do now, is drop more hits and good music.

[H/T Hypetrak]

https://twitter.com/IamAkademiks/status/631469926486798336

Photo: Instagram