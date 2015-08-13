A$AP Rocky Sued By Manager For Nearly $1 Million [Photos]

A$AP Rocky is on top of his game this year, but his now-former-manager Geno Sims, is claiming he couldn’t have done it without him but still never got paid for his efforts.

And he’s gonna need those “M’s.”

Reports Bossip:

A$AP Rocky’s manager has accused him of screwing him out of more than $850,000, slapping him with a lawsuit for breach of contract.

Music manager Geno Sims filed the suit in Manhattan Supreme Court this week, claiming his former client A$AP Rocky owes him out of more than $850,000 in commissions for the work he did to help launch his successful career.

Sims said in court papers that in 2011 he entered into a contract with A$AP – to be his exclusive personal manager. He states he worked for the rapper for two years, helping him cinch deals with Adidas and Samsung, as well as negotiating record and publishing deals, music production and public relations.

Sims also accused A$AP of not providing him with monthly accounting reports on his income, and said he never received a single document from A$AP regarding the money he made.

Sims said he has demanded the unpaid commissions from the rapper but he has refused to pay him.

But the rapper, who was born Rakim Mayers, showed up to court days later to plead with the judge to seal the lawsuit. A$AP claimed he is a very private person and the details of his career, finances and personal life are not for the world to know. Further, he blasted his former manager for listing his home address on the complaint, knowing full well that would put his personal privacy and security at risk.