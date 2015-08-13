REVOLT & Footaction Give Future The L.A. Show He’s Been Waiting For [VIDEO]

Let’s try this again, shall we.

Last time Future Hendrix wanted to make a splash in Los Angeles, his popularity forced actual streets to be shut down, in turn, forcing cops to shut his entire operation down. He later performed a more subdued House of Blues show but the people were needing a chance to get wild one get time, uninhibited.

Yesterday, August 12, REVOLT and Footaction teamed up for a special presentation of REVOLT Live which was nothing but a rambunctious Future show at The Hollywood Palladium. After Casey Veggies set and volleyed the stage with joints from his upcoming Live & Grow studio debut, the Atlanta star exploded for the packed house of 2,000-odd fans and immediately ripped into his recent No. 1 album, Dirty Sprite 2.

The 31-year-old artist proudly rocked Michael Jordan’s 1988 All-Star jersey because let’s face it: as of press time, he’s currently the “hottest” rapper in the game.

Watch the action from the show in the videos below and the next couple of pages, starting with live renditions of “Blow a Bag” and “I Serve the Base.”

Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for REVOLT

