Kanye West Styles The Weeknd’s GQ Photo Shoot

The Weeknd has one of the hottest jams of the summer in “Can’t Feel My Face” and the release of his inevitable monster album, Beauty Behind the Madness is just around the corner.

In a rare in-depth interview, Abel Tesfaye took off his cool exterior in exchange for Kanye West’s cool fashion design that will have anyone who has the pockets to withstand the rain looking undoubtedly fresh this fall season.

Like his PBR&B counterpart PARTYNEXTDOOR, The Weeknd is as reclusive as they come but he explained as to why he may come across mysterious to the media.

“I think I really avoided questions [in the past] because I felt uncomfortable,” the 25-year-old Canadian star admitted to Will Welch. “I get naturally uncomfortable when I’m put under a magnifying glass. I think when I said I had nothing interesting to talk about, it was just instinct, I was dodging the question. I think I’m a little less awkward now.” He also gave the purist artist response of wanting his music to “speak for itself.”

For the traditional photo shoot portion of their session, Abel got laced in Kanye West and adidas YEEZY Season 1’s, as well as a $1,170 sweater, $1,560 sweatpants, $585 boots, $585 jacket, $3,250 and a $495 crewneck.

Flip through the gallery below and check out the full The Weeknd GQ interview here. Beauty Behind the Madness releases on August 28, 2015.

Photos: GQ/Richard Burbridge

