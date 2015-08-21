Frank Ocean Cancels FYF Fest Performance, Kanye West Swoops In

For fans hoping to see Frank Ocean rock out this weekend in Los Angeles for the FYF Fest are probably a little bummed after news surfaced the crooner and songwriter canceled his headlining Saturday performance. However, things are certainly looking up for attendees after it was announced that Kanye West will be Ocean’s replacement in the same slot.

The FYF Fest, the brainchild of Sean Carlson, has been an annual event since 2004. The FYF Fest is now in its 12th year and makes its debut at the LA Sports Arena and Exposition Park. Opening this Saturday (Aug. 22) and running to Sunday, the festival was packed with several big acts over the two-day affair. Ocean was pegged as Saturday’s main act ahead of buzzing acts like Run The Jewels, Purity Ring, and Bloc Party among others.

Billboard has more on the performance switcheroo:

The announcement came Thursday afternoon with a press release stating, “Frank Ocean has decided on his own terms to cancel his appearance.” Ocean was set to perform on the opening night of the festival Saturday. The headlining slot was expected to be a first look at material from his much anticipated followup to 2012’s Grammy winning channel ORANGE. The press release continued, “With a lineup that already includes Morrissey, D’Angelo and the Vanguard, FKA Twigs, Chet Faker, Flume, Belle & Sebastian and more, FYF Fest is excited to have Kanye West play this weekend in his newly adopted home of Los Angeles.”

So for the lucky few that will be in the place this Saturday, not a bad deal, eh?

Learn more about the FYF Fest here.

—

Photo: WENN