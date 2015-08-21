Birdman Sued $350K By Former Employee For Being Overworked

Birdman is landsliding the race to become the most sued rapper of all-time and the marathon continues as a former employee of his is accusing him of being worked and whipped like Toby.

Via theJasmineBrand:

theJasmineBRAND.com exclusively reports that the music mogul has been hit with yet another lawsuit, this time by an ex-employee who worked for the Cash Money founder and is accusing him of working him over 70 hours a week and not paying him a dime.

A man named Javier Nuno filed suit against Birdman (real name Bryan Williams) accusing him of violating labor laws by screwing him out of overtime despite working countless hours for him.

The man says he worked as a non-exempt employee for Birdman from September 2012 to February 23rd 2015, working from the rappers mega-mansion in Florida.

He calculated the overtime pay and says he is owed a total of $48,375 for the extra time he worked. The suit says Birdman also owed the man a total of 129k for the regular time he worked for him, for a grand total of $177,375 in unpaid wages.

The ex-employee filed suit demanding the money he is owed plus damages for a grand total of $354,750. Birdman has yet to respond to the lawsuit.