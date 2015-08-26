Kanye West To Receive Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award

It’s safe to say that the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards are going to be lit. Pharrell Williams, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, and A$AP Rocky are set to perform while Kanye West will be receiving the “Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.”

Miley Cyrus will be hosting the VMAs and other scheduled performers include Demi Lovato, Tori Kelly and Twenty One Pilots, with more to be announced soon. The Weeknd will be performing his hit “Can’t Feel My Face” for the first time on national television.

Also worth noting, this year’s Moonmans (the physical MTV Video Music Award) will be designed by exclusively Jeremy Scott.

The MTV VMA’s will air live on Sunday, August 30 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Do we really have to say what channel it will be on?

Photo: WENN.com