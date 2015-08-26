Bun B Talks Kicks Matching Candy Paint On Whips [VIDEO]

Bun B is not only a souther rap impresario, he’s also an avid and noted sneakerhead. So when he talks Air Jordans, it’s best you take heed.

“People still look at MJ as the best of the best,” Bun B told BET’s How to Rock Kicks. “And they still look at his shoes as the best of the best well. It’s about being associated with somebody great.

This Thursday (August 27), BET.com will be streaming the How to Rock Kicks Fashion Show live at 7pm ET from Milk Studios in NYC. Guest appearances are set to include Fabolous, Casey Veggies, and Pusha T.

Check Uncle Bun drop insightful perspective on Air Jordans below and some notable sneakerheads like Dallas Penn and Just Blaze discussing the kicks that turned them on to the game on the flip.

