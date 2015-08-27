Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Win 6 Figure Settlement Over Engagement Vid Leak

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian even win settlements together. That couple will be receiving almost half a million dollars from the YouTube founder who leaked their engagement video back in 2013.

Reports TMZ:

TMZ has learned Chad Hurley, the YouTube dude who went on to found MixBit, has agreed to pay K&K $440,000. The couple sued Hurley, claiming he manipulated his way into AT&T Park in San Francisco back in 2013 to witness Kanye’s proposal. He even signed a confidentiality agreement.

But Hurley secretly recorded the video and posted it on MixBit.

Kim and Kanye were furious, and their lawyer, Eric George, filed suit claiming Hurley was desperate to find a second act after 2 failed flops following his YouTube sale.

We’re told Hurley must pay the loot within the next few days, and then the lawsuit will be dismissed.

$400k is a fortune to most, but Hurley sold YouTube for $1.6 billion, so he’s not hurting.