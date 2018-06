News flash: celebrities can be incredibly fake, so it stands to reason that their crying can sometimes be just as artificial.

That said, there were no shortage of memes when we these 15 celebs caught shedding real thug tears turned on the waterworks.

—

Photo: ABC Screen Capture

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16Next page »