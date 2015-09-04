Beyoncé “Crazy In Love (Remix),” Jeezy ft. Gucci Mane “God (Remix),” & More | Wired Tracks 9.4.15

It’s #BeyDay, which means beloved singer Beyoncé is one year older. But this year, she gifts her millions of fans with a “Crazy In Love (Remix).”

This version of Bey’s iconic track appeared on the 50 Shades of Grey soundtrack, and wasn’t available for streaming on any platform. But that’s changed, and you can stream “Crazy In Love (Remix)” in Wired Tracks below.

Photo: Instagram

