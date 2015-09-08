Meek Mill Spazzes On Fan Waving Drake Sign [VIDEO]

Meek Mill may have silently waved the white flag in his instigated beef with Drake, but that doesn’t mean he’s open to any random slander from the peanut gallery.

During the beginning of his headlining set at Brooklyn’s Fool’s Gold Day Off Festival, the Philly rapper reached a breaking point when he saw a heckler waving a Drake sign in his sight of vision.

“Put that Drake sign up again, ni**a,” Meek yelled at the member of the audience, reportedly after his opening number. “F**k you talkin’ ’bout you f**ing clown. Don’t ever come in here and f**ing playing with no Meek Milly trying to pick on me like I’m a f**ing dweeb or something.”

Apparently the fan got the hint because that was the extent of the controversy during the show.

In a now deleted Instagram post, Nicki Minaj’s boyfriend felt he didn’t have to “prove himself” and hasn’t been addressing the situation, which, inadvertently brought forth a summer club banger with Drake’s diss record, “Back to Back.”

Watch Meek go 0 to a Milly on the fan in the video down below. An alternate angle can be seen on the next page.

