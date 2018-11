Blue Ivy had an eventful weekend, joining her mama in Philly for the Budweiser Made In America Festival. Cuteness abounded as Beyonce and Jay Z’s progeny joined the former for rehearsal.

Worth noting, Blue’s mic has Dora The Explorer stickers. Swag.

Of course, Beyonce shared the pics. Peep them below and on the flip.

RELATED: Beyoncé Slays While Closing 1st Night Of Made In America 2015 [Photos]

—

Photo: Instagram/@beyonce

1 2Next page »