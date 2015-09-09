DMX’s Struggle Rapper Son Selling Dad’s Platinum Plaques

DMX is experiencing a profound betrayal. The rapper’s struggle rapper son is apparently selling dad’s platinum plaques for cash to fund his own career.

Reports TMZ:

X’s son Xavier wants to jump-start his own music career with cash, and the cash cow was laying right in his closet. DMX lived with Xavier and his mom until 2007, when the woman threw X out. He left lots of stuff behind, including the platinum records.

Xavier put precious platinums for the albums “And Then There Was X” and “Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood” on eBay for a total of $3,000.

X is livid, telling us it’s his stuff and not Xavier’s. What’s more, DMX says it shows supreme ingratitude … he says he took his baby mama out of the projects and got her a house next to Martha Stewart’s.